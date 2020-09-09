Zacks Investment Research Lowers Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $31.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 325,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

