Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 13.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 282.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 36,641 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.