Zcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.64 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Zcoin has a market cap of $54.00 million and $15.64 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.93 or 0.00047685 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,336.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.89 or 0.03462599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.02209515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00471800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00825672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00592261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,955,618 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

