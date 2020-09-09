Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global upgraded Zscaler to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $133.17 on Friday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.12 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $365,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,032,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $103,601,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,225,000 after buying an additional 978,591 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 220.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,321,000 after buying an additional 629,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

