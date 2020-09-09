Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $27.79 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $694.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zumiez by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,118 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after buying an additional 245,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zumiez by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 75,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zumiez by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 735,458 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

