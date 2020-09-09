Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.86.
Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $27.79 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $694.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.
Zumiez Company Profile
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.