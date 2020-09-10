$0.20 EPS Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 million.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

