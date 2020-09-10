$0.20 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is ($0.10). Phillips 66 reported earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,702. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 267,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

