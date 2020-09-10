-$0.93 EPS Expected for Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

NYSE:VRTV traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,416. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $241.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Veritiv by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 945.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

