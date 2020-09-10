$1.10 EPS Expected for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.14. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,853.7% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,274,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,345 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $124,380,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $123.04. 61,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,762.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

