10,000 Shares in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.69. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

