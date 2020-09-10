141,369 Shares in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Purchased by Gratia Capital LLC

Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Medallion Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gratia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Medallion Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 75.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 76.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. Medallion Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

Medallion Financial Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

