146,931 Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 131,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 263.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

