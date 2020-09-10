15,000 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FFIV traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,512. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $156.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $131.61.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.45.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain purchased 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,021 shares of company stock valued at $427,683. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

