17,565 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.65. 9,713,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

