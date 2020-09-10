21,600 Shares in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Bought by Gratia Capital LLC

Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Jernigan Capital comprises about 1.0% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gratia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jernigan Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 7.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 149,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of JCAP remained flat at $$17.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 129,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $400.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jernigan Capital Inc has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $20.66.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

