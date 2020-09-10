$251.91 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post $251.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $288.75 million. Green Dot reported sales of $229.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of GDOT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 310,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,290. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $590,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,688. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Green Dot by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

