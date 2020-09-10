$35.52 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report $35.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.23 million to $35.81 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $34.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $135.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.86 million to $135.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.39 million, with estimates ranging from $150.47 million to $152.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.39.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.92. 301,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,575,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 566,970 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $6,281,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,724,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,520,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 325,901 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,499,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

