40,000 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.08. 2,083,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average is $165.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $197.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

