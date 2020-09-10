42,600 Shares in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Bought by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.22% of Craft Brew Alliance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BREW. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 6.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,393,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 229,490 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 236,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

NASDAQ:BREW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BREW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW).

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.