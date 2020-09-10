$5.72 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.74 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $6.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $22.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.54 billion to $22.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $23.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of SNX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.78. 826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,912. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,998. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after acquiring an additional 572,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after buying an additional 433,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,719,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.