$5.72 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.74 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $6.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $22.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.54 billion to $22.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $23.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of SNX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.78. 826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,912. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $568,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,998. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after acquiring an additional 572,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after buying an additional 433,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,719,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit