58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Shares Sold by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 234,689 shares during the quarter. 58.com makes up 2.0% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.76% of 58.com worth $61,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in 58.com by 50.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of 58.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WUBA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of 58.com stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.66. 53,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.37 million for the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 61.33% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities research analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

