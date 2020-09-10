65,462 Shares in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Bought by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,000. Avalara accounts for approximately 1.8% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avalara as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Avalara by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,988,000 after purchasing an additional 986,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after purchasing an additional 976,041 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth $58,388,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth $54,352,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 2,278.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after purchasing an additional 576,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,800. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.86 and a beta of 0.76. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $144.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.12 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $2,873,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,652.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $129,214.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,778 shares of company stock valued at $16,177,364 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

