ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $185,748 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

