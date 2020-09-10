Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 12,761,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 3,579,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACST shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) by 166.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Acasti Pharma worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

