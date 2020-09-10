Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Raised to $91.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Accolade from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accolade from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of Accolade stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,882. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51. Accolade has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $103.95.

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accolade will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.

Accolade Company Profile

