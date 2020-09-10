Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Aduro BioTech posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%.

ADRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of ADRO traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,881. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter worth about $14,025,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 3,638,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,472 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,627,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 220.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 161,769 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

