Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Advanced Disposal Services accounts for about 0.6% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 31.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 560,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,634. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.99 million. Analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.