Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3,957.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,522,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 73,557 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 688,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 346,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares during the period.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.89. 9,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,663. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

