Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.98. 51,305,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,935,916. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,635 shares of company stock worth $41,841,216 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

