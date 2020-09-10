Aeon Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,160.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $2,160.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00003813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00841426 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003477 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

