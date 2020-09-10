AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Down 5%

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price fell 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 4,169,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 2,032,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

