AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Down 5%

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price fell 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 4,169,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 2,032,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit