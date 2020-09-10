Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.24

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 4780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

AKBTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Akbank T.A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

