Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.29

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 5853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKUS. Cowen began coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68). On average, equities research analysts expect that Akouos Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth $3,938,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter valued at $10,125,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter valued at $7,088,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth $2,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

