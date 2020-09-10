Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $79.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.37, but opened at $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 139,149 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

