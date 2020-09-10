Alchemy Pay Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.05 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $166,936.29 and approximately $9.05 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00608113 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00083789 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00060782 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,727 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.