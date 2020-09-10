AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Shares of NIE opened at $24.38 on Thursday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

In other news, insider Douglas Forsyth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $493,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

