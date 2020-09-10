Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.76

Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 141354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.39 million for the quarter.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

