Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.76

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 141354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.39 million for the quarter.

About Almonty Industries (TSE:AII)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit