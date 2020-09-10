Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,251,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,780,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $16.08 on Thursday, hitting $1,531.15. 71,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,785. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,549.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,392.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,036.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

