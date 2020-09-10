Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.60 EPS

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.20 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) by GBX (4.60) (($0.06)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:ALU opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06. Alumasc Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56.54 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 133.45 ($1.74).

Get Alumasc Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALU shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider Stephen Beechey bought 14,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £10,000.35 ($13,067.23). Also, insider Vijay Thakrar bought 13,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £9,974.88 ($13,033.95).

Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.