Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.74% of Ambarella worth $27,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ambarella by 22.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 658.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ambarella by 1,016.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 23,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,267. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

