Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $235.00. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.47. 144,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,406. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total transaction of $230,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $2,136,172. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amedisys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

