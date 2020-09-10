American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.25. 560,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 682,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.