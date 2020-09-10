American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.25. 560,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 682,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.62.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

