American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Increases Dividend to $1.14 Per Share

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

American Tower has increased its dividend by 74.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

AMT stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.56 and a 200 day moving average of $246.56. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

