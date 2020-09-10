Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $6.08 on Thursday, hitting $239.49. 86,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,958. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.64 and a 200-day moving average of $230.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

