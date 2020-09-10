Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Reduced by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,837,960 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.55% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $21,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 123.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 288,880 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 201.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,068,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 79,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,569. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $40,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,636.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,623.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,877. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

