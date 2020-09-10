Analysts Anticipate Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $950,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $440,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $6.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $6.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 million to $6.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative net margin of 172.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Gevo stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 374,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,520,200. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

