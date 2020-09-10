Analysts Anticipate Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Splunk reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $3.20 on Monday, hitting $193.35. 17,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,871. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average of $169.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 8,509 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $1,522,089.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,079,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,450 shares of company stock worth $17,174,383. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Splunk by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,459 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.