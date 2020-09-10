Analysts Expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.54. Brown-Forman reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.28 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

NYSE:BF.B traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.43. 7,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

