Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,783 shares during the period. Andina Acquisition Corp. III comprises 1.5% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 8.37% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III worth $21,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 200,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 54,254 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 932.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 612,654 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,601,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,328. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

