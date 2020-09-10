Andrew Barlow Buys 4,350,000 Shares of Adslot Limited (ADS.AX) (ASX:ADS) Stock

Adslot Limited (ADS.AX) (ASX:ADS) insider Andrew Barlow purchased 4,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$95,700.00 ($68,357.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Adslot Limited (ADS.AX) Company Profile

Adslot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading technology and digital marketing services. It offers Adslot, a media trading technology platform that enables advertisers and publishers to trade premium display advertising directly; and Symphony, a workflow automation technology for media agencies.

